Zocdoc and WellHive Partner to Expand Access to Care for Veterans

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, and WellHive , the leader in digital care navigation within the federal government, today announced a partnership to drive greater access to care for U.S. Veterans. WellHive will leverage Zocdoc's unmatched healthcare search and booking technology to make it easier for VA Staff to help Veterans find and schedule care with community care network providers across more than 40 specialties.

Within private healthcare, Americans wait 29 days to access care; at the same time, up to 20 - 30% of a providers' appointment slots ultimately go to waste due to last-minute reschedules and cancellations. Zocdoc's online scheduling technology directly connects to a vast array of EHRs, enabling the company to surface providers' availability in real-time. In doing so, the typical Zocdoc user is able to access care within 24 - 72 hours. WellHive's proprietary multi-network platform seamlessly connects networks using one single point of access.This facilitates advanced care navigation across both system and organizational boundaries. By combining WellHive's platform with access to the millions of appointments available across the Zocdoc network, Veterans can now access care quickly and easily.

"This focused partnership with Zocdoc strengthens our mission to streamline care for our Veterans and provide better care navigation for all, "said Chris Bickell, CEO of WellHive. "We are delighted to link arms with such a prominent company such as Zocdoc and know that our Veterans are in good hands when receiving care in the community."

"Zocdoc's mission is to give power to the patient, and no one deserves fast access to quality care more than Veterans; we are proud to partner with WellHive to improve Veterans' healthcare experience," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Through this partnership, we will drive more efficient use of the VHA's community care network, helping even more Veterans get the care they need outside of VA medical centers."

About WellHive

WellHive is the first and only healthcare platform designed with a multi-network architecture that directly connects federal and commercial healthcare systems. This proprietary approach brings together decades of experience with agencies such as NASA, DoD, and VA. WellHive is FedRAMP authorized and has partnered specifically with the Department of Veterans Affairs to improve care for all Veterans. To learn more about WellHive's technology, visit www.WellHive.com .

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is a leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

