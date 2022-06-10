California-based HVAC experts offer tips to prevent exposure to extreme heat

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air says maintaining the air conditioning unit, getting plenty of water and limiting time outside can reduce heat-related illnesses

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer heat waves already hitting some parts of the country, Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says it is important homeowners know how to stay cool and recognize the signs of heat-related medical issues.

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air says maintaining the air conditioning unit, drinking plenty of water, and limiting time outside can reduce heat-related illnesses during summer heat waves. (PRNewswire)

"We're already seeing heat waves in the western United States, and summer hasn't even technically started," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "This extreme heat can pose serious health risks so it's important that you know how to protect yourself and your family from overexposure."

Akhoian said a combination of keeping one's surroundings cool and adjusting daily habits can help offset the effects of a heatwave. He offered the following tips for area residents to protect themselves when temperatures rise:

Make sure the air conditioning unit is functioning properly. Homeowners should have their HVAC unit serviced at least once a year to ensure it will not malfunction when it is needed most. Use shades, curtains and awnings to keep the heat out. Keeping shades or curtains closed during the heat of the day can keep the sun's rays out and the cool air in. Using weatherstripping around doors and windows can also help. Stay indoors as much as possible. Residents should limit their time outdoors. If outdoor work is necessary, do it in the mornings and at dusk when the heat is minimized. Drink plenty of water. Water keeps the body hydrated, which helps it stay cool even when exposed to heat. Make sure any children, older adults or pets who live in the home also have access to plenty of water. Learn the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Each of these heat-related illnesses has its own set of symptoms. With heat cramps or exhaustion, providing water, a cool space, cold towels and rest can alleviate the problem. If a victim is overheated, vomiting, losing consciousness or refusing water, he or she may be having a heatstroke. Call 911 immediately.

"We all think of summer as a great time for barbecues, pool parties and other outdoor fun, but when temperatures rise well above normal, it can also be dangerous," Akhoian said. "Keep an eye on the weather forecast and note when the temperature is expected to rise dramatically. If you drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, stay in an air conditioned space and limit your time outside, hopefully you can avoid any heat-related illnesses."

