Alfa Laval joins the Hydrogen Council

LUND, Sweden, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative of companies with a long-term goal of utilizing hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition for a better, more sustainable future. Alfa Laval is now one of about 140 companies from across the globe representing the entire hydrogen value chain.

The Hydrogen Council's members are developing hydrogen solutions to accelerate decarbonization. Hydrogen has a key role to play in the energy landscape of the future. Its unique properties make it a powerful enabler for the energy transition, with benefits for both the energy system and end-use applications like transport and heating.

Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to utilization in industry, power generation, and transportation – where heat transfer technologies are core components in solutions ranging from hydrogen production, refueling stations to fuel cells and Power-to-X solutions, including both methanol and ammonia production. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through energy efficient and scalable solutions, driving costs down and improving competitiveness.

"We see the hydrogen economy as an inevitable enabler of a Net Zero 2050 and recognize the importance of accelerating the deployment, scaling and commercialization of the technologies to make this happen. Working together with the leading stakeholders in the industry and the members of the Hydrogen Council, we are developing solutions that are crucial for taking hydrogen technologies into the commercialization stage," says Tom Erixon, President and CEO of Alfa Laval.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About The Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is a global CEO-led initiative that brings together leading companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the clean energy transition. The Council believes that hydrogen has a key role to play in reaching our global decarbonization goals by helping to diversify energy sources worldwide, foster business and technological innovation as drivers for long-term economic growth, and decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

Using its global reach to promote collaboration between governments, industry and investors, the Council provides guidance on accelerating the deployment of hydrogen solutions around the world. It also acts as a business marketplace, bringing together a diverse group of 140+ companies based in 20+ countries across the entire hydrogen value chain, including large multinationals, innovative SMEs, and investors.

The Hydrogen Council also serves as a resource for safety standards and an interlocutor for the investment community, while identifying opportunities for regulatory advocacy in key geographies.

