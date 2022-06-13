Holland America Line (HAL) Gives Travel Leaders Network's EDGE Conference Attendees Free Cruises to Alaska

Member Agencies and Advisors to choose Alaska sailing through October 2022

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Travel Leaders Network's international conference, EDGE, held at The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, CO, attendees were surprised with a special announcement: Holland America Line is offering every travel advisor in attendance (and a guest) a complimentary Alaska cruise for the 2022 season.

Michelle Sutter, vice president of sales of Holland America Line, presents Travel Leaders Network's EDGE conference attendees with a complimentary Alaska cruise during this year's Alaska season. (PRNewswire)

"Holland American Line is an amazing partner," said John Lovell, President of Travel Leaders Group, who was on stage with the cruise line during the announcement. "They strongly believe in the importance of the travel advisor and the travel agency distribution channel, in addition to having a fantastic product. I am so happy that EDGE attendees will have the chance to experience it. On behalf of everyone at Travel Leaders Network, I thank Holland America Line for its partnership and this generous gift."

EDGE attendees will have their pick of HAL's Alaska cruises through the end of the 2022 season in October. Holland America Line's Alaska cruises are known for their Old-World elegance, high-touch service and unique Alaska offerings.

"As we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year, we can't wait to welcome Travel Leaders Network advisors on board," said Michelle Sutter, vice president of sales of Holland America Line. "The best way to sell a product is to experience it for yourself, whether these advisors are sailing with us for the first or hundredth time, I know that they will have a wonderful time on our ships and exploring the beautiful and unmatched Alaskan wilderness."

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com) assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada. Travel Leaders Network is part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 70,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

