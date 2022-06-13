Intimate Wellness Brand Rosebud Woman Launches at Bloomingdale's

Intimate Wellness Selections Join Bloomingdale's Sexual Wellness Shop

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosebud Woman, the pioneer in women's intimate wellness, launches at Bloomingdales.com.

In May 2021, Bloomingdale's launched a sexual wellness shop online with self-love essentials from female-led and body positive brands. Rosebud Woman has joined the category to meet the evolving needs of women throughout their ages and stages. Shoppers can discover the brand's intimate moisturizers and other body care, marking the first topical peri- and menopause line within the shop.

"We're delighted that our V-care and performance body care products are available at Bloomingdale's, and thrilled to see the category expanding and being accepted by prestigious mainstream retailers," says Rosebud Woman founder Christine Mason. "Intimate Wellness is more than Sexual Wellness. This is why we coined and call the category Intimate Wellness, and why we serve the daily, monthly and cyclical needs of a woman's most intimate skin."

Michelle Fetsch, VP, Brand Partnerships, says, "When we started four years ago, retailers weren't sure that this category was viable. Now we know: every woman alive has an intimate need at some point in her life and the normalization will remove any remaining discomfort. Bloomingdale's commitment represents great progress."

The Rosebud Woman line is available on Bloomingdales.com and is shipping to customers across the USA and Canada.

About Rosebud Woman:

Rosebud Woman is a leader in women's intimate wellness. Through products, education and inspiration, the brand creates conversations on women's embodiment, sexuality and self-love, so that women may stand in greater peace and power in the world. The intimate body care line provides vital support for arousal, moisture, calming, freshness and resilience for all stages of a woman's life. Rosebud Woman is recommended by leading OB/GYNs and women's health specialists, and enjoyed by more than fifty thousand women from all 50 states and Canada. Visit Rosewoman.com and follow the brand on Instagram @rosebudwoman to find out more.

About Bloomingdale's :

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store and a division of Macy's, Inc. It was founded in 1872 and currently operates 33 Bloomingdale's stores and 20 Bloomingdale's, The Outlet Stores, in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, along with 1 Bloomie's location in Virginia. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit www.bloomingdales.com .

