Newfold Digital Wins Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year for North America Award.

Newfold Digital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfold Digital) (PRNewswire)

Newfold Digital was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve success online through best of class web solutions.

The partnership provides Newfold Digital customers under several brands including Web.com, Bluehost, Network Solutions, HostGator, Domain.com and Register.com access to Google Cloud's leading business solutions, helping them effectively operate their businesses all from one place. Guided by its mission to empower online success in a digital world, Newfold created a simple and integrated way for its customers to build their website or online store and leverage tools needed to run their business with Google Workspace. Newfold's vision of thriving online includes ensuring customers have access to world-class collaboration and productivity tools to run their business, which is made possible through the partnership with Google Cloud.

"Through this partnership with Google Cloud, we are able to help more small businesses effectively compete in the online world and that's what we are here to do," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "We are thrilled to be recognized as Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year - North America, and we are appreciative of how incredibly supportive the Google Cloud partner teams have been in working with us to bring best of class solutions to our customers around the world. We are looking forward to bringing Google Cloud to even more customers globally."

"Newfold Digital has demonstrated strong capabilities across Google Cloud products and solutions, and has significantly scaled their work with customers over this past year," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're proud to recognize Newfold Digital's growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to helping an increasing number of customers succeed with cloud technology."

About Newfold Digital:

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

CONTACT: Newfold@teamlewis.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfold Digital