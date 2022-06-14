Newmark Completes Sale of Moffett Green, Fully-Leased Trophy Campus in Silicon Valley

Transaction Marks Largest Single-Asset Investment Office Sale in Silicon Valley History1

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark2 announces it has completed the sale of Moffett Green, a recently renovated trophy campus in Sunnyvale, California. The campus comprises four Class A office buildings, which total 719,037 square feet and are fully leased, handled by Newmark on behalf of Moffett Green, to Meta Platforms, Inc ("Meta") on a long-term basis.

Newmark Executive Vice Chairman and President, Western Region Capital Markets Steven Golubchik, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Vice Chairman Phil Mahoney, Vice Chairman Edmund Najera, Senior Managing Director Jonathan Schaefler and Director Darren Hollak facilitated the transaction. Newmark represented both the seller, Tishman Speyer, and the buyer CommonWealth Partners, LLC.

"The sale of Moffett Green marks the largest office investment trade completed in Silicon Valley history," said Golubchik. "The significant investor interest in this offering underscores the continued demand for trophy assets within high barrier to entry markets. We are thrilled to deliver a strong execution for all involved parties."

Golubchik and his team have executed on more than 60 transactions over the last 24 months with a total consideration over $7 billion. The sale of Moffett Green exceeds the sale of HQ @ First for $535 million and Tibco in Stanford Research Park for $446 million, two additional record-setting transactions in the Bay Area arranged by Newmark in the past year.

"Office absorption has been dominated by innovation tenants seeking best-in-class campuses like Moffett Green to attract and retain talent," said Shannon. "Investment capital continues to price these quality campuses aggressively with all cash buyers like CommonWealth enjoying a competitive advantage today given the rise in interest rates."

The synergy between Newmark leasing and capital markets was a vital component in bringing this transaction to fruition. Mahoney, along with Vice Chairman Michael Saign and Executive Managing Director, Market Leader Jon Mackey served as exclusive leasing advisors for Moffett Green on behalf of Tishman Speyer, and were integral in landing the full-building lease, the largest new private-sector office lease executed across the U.S. in 2021, to Meta.

Mahoney added, "We were pleased to again assist Tishman Speyer in both the leasing and sale of this unique campus in the heart of Silicon Valley."

Moffett Green features state-of-the-art amenities, including theaters, a 1,200-seat auditorium, cafes, fitness studios with locker rooms, a basketball court, vegetable gardens, exterior bocce ball courts, a putting green and a sand volleyball court. Moffett Green's location, architecture, premier on-site amenities and generous green space are some of the rare features that make this campus one-of-a-kind.

Moffett Green is located within Moffett Park, a highly desirable submarket of Silicon Valley surrounded by many of the world's most innovative companies, including Google, Apple, Juniper Networks and Amazon. The 1,156-acre business park offers larger-than-average parcels, limited height restrictions and access to the entire Bay Area via Highway 101 and SR-237, making it a unparalleled location in Silicon Valley.

Moffett Park has remained a top-performing San Francisco Bay Area submarket, driven by robust demand from world technology leaders. With nearly 25% of all existing product owned by users, vacancy is expected to remain low.Over the past 24 quarters, the vacancy rate has declined to a current low of 2.3%, driven by three million square feet of net absorption, according to Newmark Research.

