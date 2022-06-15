2022 International Book Awards Winner Boldly Confronts Mental Health Issues

Independently published poet Kyli Santiago wins the 2022 International Book Award "Poetry: Narrative" with her debut poetry book, Healing Yesterday's Tears

ATLANTA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confronting mental health issues head-on, Kyli Santiago's award-winning book Healing Yesterday's Tears spearheads her mission to raise awareness about the healing power of poetry and its positive effects on mental health.

Suffering from depression from childhood into adulthood, Santiago experienced the true healing power of poetry in her own life when she began writing poetry as a form of therapeutic release and self-healing. Now she is on a mission to help others discover and experience the positive effects poetry can offer.

Through deeply personal poems, she tackles hard-hitting issues written during some of her darkest moments battling depression, giving readers firsthand witness to her silent struggle and ultimate triumph over this lifelong battle.

Written in a unique combination of free verse, rhyme, and rhythmic flow, Healing Yesterday's Tears delves deep into painful topics such as depression, emotional abuse, feeling unloved, and suicidal thoughts while seamlessly infusing themes of hope, self-love, inner strength, and healing. This masterful blend of authenticity and artistry leaves readers feeling inspired and empowered to overcome whatever challenges they may face in their own lives.

Praise for Healing Yesterday's Tears

"There is healing power in poetry—writing it or reading it. Kyli Santiago understands this truth and has written wise poems for those who have or are experiencing depression and its ugly cousins." – Philip Han Heusen, Readers' Favorite

"… this poetic journal offers the strength you need to fight and conquer. Inspirational and energizing, Healing Yesterday's Tears is a contemporary treasure that we all need to pay attention to." – Jennifer Jackson, Indies Today

Winner of the 2022 International Book Award for "Poetry: Narrative." Healing Yesterday's Tears: An Inspiring Poetry Book about Overcoming Emotion and Discovering Love of Self is now available in Paperback and eBook on Amazon, and wherever books are sold.

To learn more, visit: https://kylisantiago.com/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kyli Santiago is a poet, performer, and emotional wellbeing and mental health advocate residing in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. Using poetry, performance, and alternative healing techniques, she healed herself from depression she battled since childhood without conventional medicine. She has published her poetry to encourage others to move forward past obstacles and achieve their goals.

