Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Hits a Home Run with Health Seminar at Bowie Baysox Stadium

Latest technology in orthopaedic surgery, including Mako SmartRobotics, to be featured
FORT WASHINGTON, Md., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center and Stryker are hitting a home run this month by bringing health education to the Bowie Baysox Stadium in Bowie, MD.
Dr. Rhamee Badr, MD, orthopaedic surgeon at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center, will discuss the latest technological developments in hip and knee replacement, including the use of Mako SmartRobotics, on Wednesday, June 22 from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
"With the help of Mako SmartRobotics, we're able to perform less invasive surgeries which means a quicker recovery for patients," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our growing commitment to provide the community with safe, effective, and innovative healthcare."
In clinical studies, using SmartRobotics has demonstrated the potential for patients to experience less pain, less need for potentially addictive pain medicines, less need for inpatient physical therapy, reduction in length of hospital stay, improved knee flexion, and soft tissue protection in comparison to manual techniques.
"I'm looking forward to talking with the community about our joint replacement service line and how they can improve their own joint health," said Dr. Rhamee Badr.
For more information about the seminar and to register, please visit Stryker.link/BowieBaysox.
