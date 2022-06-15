AVAVA's Breakthrough Aesthetic Treatment for ALL Skin Tones Wins Prestigious Innovation Tank Challenge during 23rd IMCAS Annual World Congress

WALTHAM, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAVA Inc., a disruptive aesthetic platform company, announced today that it was awarded first place in the prestigious Innovation Tank Challenge during the 23rd International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) Annual World Congress. The award recognized AVAVA's non-invasive breakthrough procedure that safely and effectively prevents and treats skin aging, and pigmentary conditions, for all skin tones.

AVAVA, a Blossom Innovations company, was recognized for its FDA-cleared skin rejuvenation laser with Focal Point Technology™. This industry-first procedure is transforming the aesthetic laser market by delivering energy with pinpoint accuracy for optimal patient outcomes. Coupled with its high resolution interactive imaging system, AVAVA has built an intelligent solution that unlocks safe and effective treatments for all skin types.

This latest breakthrough technology was created by scientists R. Rox Anderson, M.D., director of the Wellman Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School – Department of Dermatology; Dieter Manstein, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital; Henry H.L. Chan, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong and the visiting scientist of the Wellman Center, Massachusetts General Hospital; and Dr. Irina Erenburg, CEO of AVAVA.

"Currently, the most well-known energy-based devices on the market for skin rejuvenation are painful; are associated with a long downtime for patients; and deliver moderate, inconsistent results. These procedures are also often unsafe for skin of color," said Dr. Irina Erenburg. "Additionally, all current energy-based treatments deliver energy to the skin, regardless of the size or shape of the region or skin area to be treated. In the process, normal and healthy parts of the skin are unnecessarily exposed to energy. AVAVA's pinpoint image guided accuracy changes that paradigm for all patients."

Erenburg continued: "We are honored to have been recognized as the winner of IMCAS' Innovation Tank Challenge among many other worthy competitors, not only for our technology but for the unmet need it addresses."

IMCAS is the largest educational conference in the world for dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic practitioners, and brings together international industry experts to share the latest evidence-based techniques and developments in the field. Its Innovation Tank Challenge is a high-profile opportunity for start-ups to pitch their unique ideas and innovative solutions to a jury of prominent investors and leaders in the medical industry.

About Blossom Innovations

Blossom Innovations invents breakthrough medical devices and drug-device combination products. Its unique R&D approach synergizes expertise in biology, physics and medicine to impact patient care using individualized precision therapy and novel treatment platforms designed to address major unmet clinical dermatological needs. For more information: blossominnovations.com.

