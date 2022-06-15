JEFF BALTZER NAMED NEW CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF REBEL HOSPITALITY EXPANDS THEIR CORPORATE LEADERSHIP TEAM

NEW YORK , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Hospitality has appointed Jeff Baltzer as Chief Investment Officer. In his new role, Mr. Baltzer will lead the company's growth and expansion efforts where he will direct all aspects of business development, acquisitions, and third-party management.

"Jeff's diverse experience with acquisitions, investments and development along with his attention to detail in all levels of the hospitality industry made him the ideal choice for this executive leadership position at Rebel Hospitality," says Brian Sparacino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rebel Hospitality. "The team, our current portfolio and future projects will benefit from Jeff's extensive industry knowledge as we look to expand our footprint across the United States."

Mr. Baltzer brings over 15 years of hospitality industry experience to the executive position. Prior to joining Rebel, Jeff was Senior Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at Magna Hospitality Group in Warwick, Rhode Island. Mr. Baltzer joined Magna in 2013.

"What Rebel Hospitality has achieved in their first year, especially coming out of the pandemic, is nothing short of extraordinary," Baltzer says. "Their investment centric philosophy focused on their owners aligns with my philosophy and is unlike anything I've experienced in hospitality management. My career to date has prepared me for this role, and I look forward to adding my experience and passion towards the growth ahead, working with our talented team of professionals and partners."

Mr. Baltzer began his career as a director of finance for Marriott International where he established the foundation to lead both the operational and investment sides of the hospitality business. Jeff then went on to be named director of finance for The Ritz-Carlton brand solidifying his understanding of the luxury hospitality market. In 2011, Mr. Baltzer joined Carr Hospitality in Washington, D.C. and was responsible for asset management of a $1 billion hotel portfolio of upscale properties in the D.C. area including the Willard Intercontinental.

A graduate from Penn State University, Jeff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. Jeff also earned a Master of Science in Finance from Boston College and has a Certificate of Hotel Asset Management from Cornell University.

