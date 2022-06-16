Higginbotham Community Fund Grants $100,000 to Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute in Lubbock, Texas, Following Treatment of Higginbotham Executive

Higginbotham's Tim Edgmon Expresses Gratitude at Check Presentation After Four-Month Moody Rehab

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham presented a check in the amount of $100,000 to the Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute May 19, 2022, to commemorate Higginbotham Managing Director Tim Edgmon's final week of in-patient treatment at its facility in Lubbock, Texas. Edgmon suffered severe spinal contusion Christmas Eve 2021 when he slipped and fell on ice, immobilizing his legs. Higginbotham employees donate money to the Higginbotham Community Fund to make grants like this possible.

The Higginbotham Community Fund grants $100,000 to Moody Neuro to commemorate Higginbotham Managing Director Tim Edgmon’s final week of in-patient treatment at its facility in Lubbock, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Moody Neuro provides personalized care to treat adolescents and adults with brain and spinal injury. Through locations in Lubbock, Houston and Galveston, Texas, patients receive comprehensive, residential post-acute brain injury rehabilitation.

Edgmon was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas, Christmas morning and underwent an emergency spinal laminectomy. He moved to South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital for a month of recovery and entered in-patient rehabilitation at Moody Neuro Jan., 31, 2022. He took his first assisted steps since the accident March 24, 2022, and he capped off his last week as a patient by participating with his family and colleagues at the check presentation.

The Higginbotham Community Fund is a donor-advised fund the firm established in partnership with the North Texas Community Foundation in 2011 to provide monetary support to nonprofits operating in the markets Higginbotham serves coast to coast. An advisory committee of Higginbotham executives selects the nonprofit recipients, and the fund is 100 percent financed by employee contributions. Employees who contribute to the fund may request grants for the nonprofits they support in their local community. Many employees made special contributions to the Higginbotham Community Fund in Edgmon's name to support Moody Neuro.

To date, the Higginbotham Community Fund has raised $5.2 million in employee contributions and pledges and distributed grants to 1,608 nonprofits.

Edgmon said, "The only tears I've shed since the accident was when I learned that Higginbotham was giving this $100,000 to Moody. In my mind, Moody has given me my legs back. I've had to do a lot of hard work, but it's the hard work of the physical therapists who stay with you and work together that's remarkable."

Moody Clinical Program Director Justin Luna added, "We're so grateful to receive this gift from Higginbotham. It's going to go a long way to benefit our patients and our staff and our foundation as a whole."

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "Two of our core values at Higginbotham is to be family to our employees and generous to our communities. This was a perfect opportunity hit on both at the same time. Not only is Tim an esteemed member of our team, his wife, son and daughter also work at Higginbotham. So when his family suffered, our Higginbotham family felt their pain. Seeing Tim play with his five grandkids again is a blessing. We're indebted to Moody Neuro for Tim' recovery, and this grant will help families have the same outcomes."

Available Media:

Download photographs of the check presentation, photographs and video of Edgmon's rehabilitation journey and interviews with Edgmon and Moody Neuro here.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast to coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham