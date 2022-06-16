Vesta, a Pioneer in Online Fraud Prevention, Appoints Former Equifax Leader As Chief Product Officer

Hrishi Talwar will lead the global product and marketing functions at Vesta

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta, a leading end-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, today announced the hiring of experienced Identity and Fraud industry leader, Hrishi Talwar as Chief Product Officer.

Vesta.io (PRNewswire)

With extensive global experience, Hrishi brings 20+ years of product management and technology expertise in the financial services, payments, and mobility space across various organizations. Most recently, Hrishi was responsible for the Identity, Fraud & Compliance business at Equifax. He led the overall product strategy which included the execution of innovative solutions and platforms leveraging the extensive Equifax and partner data ecosystems.

"I am excited to welcome Hrishi to Vesta. His expertise in identity, fraud, and compliance and his deep knowledge of payments is well set for driving our roadmap." said Ron Hynes, CEO of Vesta. "As online fraud continues to surge, fraudsters become more sophisticated, so we must continue to innovate and adapt our solutions to stay ahead of the curve and ahead of the fraudsters."

Hrishi will oversee Vesta's global product and marketing functions, from new product ideation through launch, with a focus on ensuring new product development and go to market strategies deliver enhanced approval rates for merchants and drive the true cost of fraud towards zero.

"Ecommerce sales grew to nearly $5 trillion worldwide in 2021 and are expected to continue to accelerate in the years ahead. Our customers want to focus on growth but have been forced to balance growth with the fear of fraud." said Hrishi Talwar. "Our market leading solutions help our customers eliminate fraud and increase approval rates, which allows them to focus on growing their business. I am excited to work with the team to continue to build Vesta's momentum and to further solidify Vesta's position as a global leader in fraud prevention and transaction approvals."

In addition to his experience at Equifax, Hrishi has also held several leadership positions at First Data (now Fiserv), Nokia, Panasonic, and Motorola. He holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School, a master's degree in Computer Science from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from University of Pune, India.

For more information on Vesta and its solutions please visit www.vesta.io.

About Vesta Corporation

Vesta is an end-to-end transaction guarantee platform for online purchases, delivering unparalleled approval rates, a better customer experience and eliminating fraud for leading brands in telco, e-commerce, travel, and financial services. Using machine learning backed by 25 years of transactional data history, Vesta increases approvals of legitimate sales for its customers, while eliminating chargebacks and other forms of digital fraud, driving the true cost of fraud to zero and transferring 100% of the liability for fraud, including chargeback processing, so merchants can focus on increasing sales. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR, with offices in Atlanta, Miami, Ireland, Mexico, and Singapore. For more information visit www.vesta.io.

Media Contact:

media@vesta.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vesta