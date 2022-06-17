HiBid.com Sees Continued High Sales with Over $39M Sold Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Rugs, Antiques, Classic Toys, and More

OCALA, Fla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions on HiBid.com brought in over $39.2 million in gross auction proceeds last week from a combined total of 1,399 online-only and webcast auctions. From June 6th through June 12th, HiBid.com averaged 1.45 million bids on the site per day, resulting in the sale of more than half a million lots. This week, HiBid.com bidders have the chance to bid on a wide selection of home furnishings, rugs, rare and collectible toys and comic books, antiques, vintage housewares, and coins, in addition to thousands of other lots for sale.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

June 6th-June 12th HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $39,226,081

Lots Sold: 544,381

Online-Only Auctions: 1,307

Webcast Auctions: 92

Average Bidders Per Day: 897,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.45 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Aladdin Rug Gallery Retirement Auction, Part 1

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 3rd-17th

Seller: American Liquidators

View Auction Items

Rare and Classic Toys and Collectibles

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 12th-25th

Seller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers

View Auction Items

Antique and Vintage Item Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 10th-19th

Seller: Bright Star Discovery

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

