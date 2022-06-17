Pediatrician Shares Five Tips on How to Help You and Your Child Manage Anxiety While Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or Any Injection

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many young children will be receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination following the Food and Drug Administration's authorization today of the Pfizer vaccine for children under five, a demographic which accounts for roughly 18 million of the country's population.

While the recent vaccine approval is great news for many families, others may already be anticipating the stress and anxiety that accompanies their child's fear of shots. James Huttner, MD, PhD, a pediatrician since 1981 and the medical director and vice president of product development for Bionix , shares his professional advice on how to help your child have the best experience possible when receiving the vaccine.

Alleviate Needle Anxiety with ShotBlocker

"I'm always trying to find solutions to improve the office visit experience for my patients. Getting shots can be scary, and I saw the anxiety they caused in my patients. I wanted to find a way to make getting shots less painful and improve their experience, so I invented the ShotBlocker," said Dr. Huttner.

The ShotBlocker is a simple piece of washable, reusable plastic. Patented since 2005, the ShotBlocker has been the subject of numerous efficacy studies. Clinical trials have demonstrated that it works 75 – 80% of the time by utilizing the Gate Theory of Pain.

The ShotBlocker works through the gate theory of pain, where pain impulses and sensory signals go through the same "gate" on their way to the brain. "When pressed onto the skin, the ShotBlocker's little nubs produce so much sensation that they overwhelm the gate preventing pain signals, such as those caused by a needle poke, from reaching the brain," said Dr. Huttner. The ShotBlocker provides children and adults with the opportunity to overcome their injection anxiety, thus benefitting millions of parents and families across the country.

Top Five Tips to Alleviate Needle Anxiety in Children:

Dr. Huttner offers the following tips:

Bring the ShotBlocker to their appointment.

"When the ShotBlocker's little nubs are placed on the skin during an injection, the pain gate is overwhelmed by the sensory impulses, so pain from the needle doesn't get through to the brain," thereby reducing anxiety associated with needle pokes or shots.

Keep calm. Practice deep breaths and a reassuring composure.

"The needle for the COVID-19 vaccine is fairly small and it is a quick shot. Most small children might cry for a minute, but it is over quickly."

Bring their favorite items. Whether it's a blanket, book or stuffed animal, creating a safe environment is key.

"Making the environment comfortable is key. Reading the child a book, playing with a stuffed animal — even "giving" the animal a shot first can soothe any fears and normalize the situation."

Create distractions. Try directing your child's attention to a toy, book or poster on the wall.

"Remember that the nurse administering the shot wants the best experience for your child too. Work with the nurse to distract the child and keep the atmosphere as calm as possible."

Take it easy. Once it's over, continue with your day as normal. Keep an eye on any side effects and follow instruction given to you.

"There will be the same 15-minute post-vaccine waiting period as when older children and adults received their COVID-19 vaccine. This is a good time to color, read books and relax."

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines

About Bionix®

A trusted name in the healthcare industry for 37 years, Bionix® has continued to grow and evolve with the ever-changing healthcare industry – in the United States and in more than 75 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.bionix.com.

