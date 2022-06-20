Crown Laboratories, Inc.'s Focus on Science Leads to Intensified Focus on Aesthetics Innovation and Leadership Team Growth

New Role for Board of Directors and Leadership Team Member Joe Proctor and Promotion of Michael McKenna to General Manager and Executive VP, Aesthetics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown") is happy to announce that the company's commitment to Skin Science for Life has led to additional corporate growth, heightening the company's pursuit of superior innovation supported by a world-class Leadership Team. Today, this endeavor is reflected by Joe Proctor and Michael McKenna stepping into new roles that will drive greater Aesthetics' performance and business unit growth.

Crown Laboratories

Joe Proctor will transition from General Manager, Aesthetics into the Head of Innovation and Corporate Development for Crown Aesthetics. Joe is the founder of Crown Aesthetics and SkinPen and is an international award-winning entrepreneur and innovator. He launched Bellus Medical (Crown Aesthetics) in 2012 to help leading physician-directed practices around the world grow their businesses. His keen sense for innovative opportunities that enhance our science-backed aesthetic portfolio has set the stage for new products and assets to be added to our Aesthetics division next year and beyond. Joe will remain on the Leadership Team and Board of Directors.

"I am looking forward to focusing my efforts to help Crown achieve its growth goals over the next several years," said Joe. "I am pleased to see Mike McKenna promoted into a new role within the organization. I am confident he will do a great job and am looking forward to watching the aesthetics division continue to flourish under his leadership."

As a result of Joe's transition, Crown is also happy to announce the promotion of Michael McKenna from Global VP of Aesthetic Sales to General Manager and Executive VP, Aesthetics. Mike will oversee all commercial operations for the Aesthetics division. Mike has been in various sales and leadership roles in dermatology and aesthetics for the past 25 years. He has been an executive sales leader with Crown Aesthetics since 2017, during which time sales have grown 372% and show no signs of slowing down. Mike will hold a seat on the Leadership Team.

"I'm pleased to be taking on this new role in the company," said Mike. "Joe had a vision for this company and that was to lock arms with our accounts, provide best in class service and help them grow their business. We will continue to drive that vision by providing more science-based solutions and support to our loyal customers."

"We are proud of Crown's evolution and for the new opportunities that are arising daily for our employees," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "Joe is well respected in the industry and brings immediate credibility to the table. Mike is a proven leader and a strategic thinker. He works collaboratively with others to achieve results, bringing people together to reach goals as a team."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and Eclipse PRP®, VOTESSE™, a hair health system; and the post-microneedling protocol Skinfuse®– act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

