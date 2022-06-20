Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino and Managing Director Frank Kurre Named to the 2022 NACD 'Directorship 100' List

Evelyn Dilsaver, member of multiple boards and Protiviti Advisory Board member, honored on Directors list

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of global consulting firm Protiviti, and Frank Kurre, managing director and Global Account Management leader with Protiviti, have been named to the NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) 2022 Directorship 100™ list, in the Governance Professionals and Institutions category. The NACD list recognizes the most influential directors and leaders in the corporate governance community who have demonstrated excellence in the boardroom through innovation, courage and integrity.

"Strong corporate governance is a critical component of an organization's success, especially in a challenging business environment," said Tarantino. "We're pleased to assist our clients with their ESG strategic planning, including helping them set the right policies, establish internal controls, determine the best tools and processes, and define internal roles and responsibilities, resulting in reporting that's consistent, compliant, integrated and impactful."

A founding member of Protiviti in 2002, Tarantino has served as president and CEO of the firm since 2007. He has more than 40 years of experience working with a broad range of organizations to enhance their business performance through risk management, operational effectiveness and enhanced governance. Tarantino has been recognized four times by Glassdoor as one of its Top CEOs, among several other accolades. A dedicated community leader, he is currently a member of the board of trustees and chair of the audit committee at St. John's University and serves on the board and finance committee for Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York. As a CEO committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace, Tarantino is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change.

"It's an honor for us to be recognized with the other corporate governance leaders on the Directorship 100 list," said Protiviti's Kurre. "Helping the boards and audit committees of business, academic and non-profit organizations is one of the most fulfilling aspects of my career."

Kurre is responsible for Protiviti's strategy and programs relating to boardroom and C-suite engagement and works closely with the firm's executive team. He is also a senior advisor to Protiviti's Global Public Sector practice and leads its global alumni program. During his career, Kurre has advised more than 200 boards, including many Fortune 1000 companies and Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 public companies, on board governance, finance, financial reporting, internal audit, leadership development, risk management and strategic planning. He currently serves as the chairman of the board of advisors for the Tobin College of Business at St. John's University, as well as serving on the board of directors and as chairman of the compliance and audit committee of Catholic Health, a major healthcare system on Long Island, New York.

Additionally, Protiviti advisory board member Evelyn Dilsaver has been named to the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 list for Directors. The 2022 Directorship 100 honorees will be celebrated at an awards gala hosted by the NACD on June 22 in New York City.

