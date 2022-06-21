BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES FORMER WARNER MEDIA EXECUTIVE PHIL PETERS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVERTISING SALES FOR GLOBAL SYNDICATION

Veteran Ad Sales Executive to Represent Allen Media Group's Syndicated Broadcast Programming

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the hiring of Phil Peters to the position of Vice President of Ad Sales for AMG Global Syndication. He will focus on advertising sales and brand sponsorships for all of AMG's Entertainment Studios television series programming and content. AMG's Entertainment Studios programming portfolio comprises over 68 television shows, including the long-running comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, the comedy shows COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN and THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER, court shows AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, the new court show WE THE PEOPLE WITH LAUREN LAKE, the celebrity entertainment show ENTERTAINERS WITH BYRON ALLEN, and the extreme weather shows STORM OF SUSPICION, WEATHER GONE VIRAL, TOP TEN, and SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE. Peters will be based at the AMG offices in Chicago.

A 27-year veteran of syndicated television ad sales, Peters comes to AMG from his recent position as Vice President of Media Sales for Warner Bros. Television, where he oversaw sales efforts in the Midwest for all syndicated properties. Peters held several executive positions since beginning his career in 1988 at Leo Burnett. He had his first stint in the syndication business at All American/Pearson Television before making the move to Warner Bros. Television.

"Veteran ad sales executive Phil Peters is a highly-valuable and phenomenal addition to our Allen Media Group family," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. "Phil's long tenure at Warner Bros. Television makes him the ideal team member as we continue our commitment to production and distribution of syndicated programming for broadcast television stations."

"I am a broadcast television syndication true believer, as it is the workhorse of the media plans of many brands. I'm glad to be here at Allen Media Group to help create opportunities for our clients to reach consumers with great, engaging programming," said Phil Peters, Vice President of Ad Sales for AMG Global Syndication. "It is exciting to see where the Allen Media Group business is going. The possibilities are infinite because the need for content is endless."

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THE GRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

