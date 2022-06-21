Colony Cove Plants 4,000 Trees to Create Community Microforest

ELLENTON, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Cove, a 55+ manufactured home community in Ellenton, FL, planted more than 4,000 trees on a 1.5-acre peninsula located within the community, creating an environmentally beneficial microforest with a community nature trail. Microforests are very dense plantings of native species and are a powerful way to help improve the quality of the local environment and combat climate change.

In coordination with Sarasota Urban ReForesters (SURF), more than 150 Colony Cove residents, employees and volunteers helped with the planting of the microforest, which took place on June 13, 2022. Sustainability is top of mind at Colony Cove, and the high-performance microforest is a key element among the community's eco-friendly endeavors.

"In addition to the many benefits microforests provide to the environment, enhancing the beauty of Colony Cove with native landscapes offers our residents a sense of serenity, along with the physical and mental health benefits that our residents can experience by getting outside and enjoying the nature trail," said Scott Payrits, general manager of Colony Cove. "We're thrilled to be able to have a microforest that highlights our ongoing focus on sustainability and environmental awareness."

SURF, which coordinated and helped organize Colony Cove's microforest, is a coalition of nonprofits dedicated to establishing microforests throughout the Suncoast. SURF's planting strategy follows the inspiration and guidance of Akira Miyawaki, a distinguished Japanese botanist who developed a plan to convert largely urban land into forests that would grow exceptionally fast and provide many environmental benefits. The rapid growth rate enables microforests to sequester an enormous amount of carbon against climate change, which is an important objective for all involved. The rapid growth rate also intercepts rainwater and transpires it back into the atmosphere rather than allowing it to carry pollution-laden runoff that deteriorates coastal waters. In support of this effort, volunteers from Solutions to Avoid Red Tide (START), the Sarasota Bay Rotary Club and Florida Veterans for Common Sense were also on hand to help plant the Colony Cove microforest.

Colony Cove is an age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community situated along the scenic Manatee River and featuring waterfront views, planned events and activities, and amenities designed around an active lifestyle. Beautiful new homes are available in a variety of floor plans. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

