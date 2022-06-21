Fidelis Care Teams Up with Brooklyn Cyclones to Feed New Yorkers

Partnership focuses on addressing food insecurity

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members, and the Brooklyn Cyclones today announced a new marketing partnership making Fidelis Care the presenting sponsor for the team's annual Help the Hungry community event and a separate canned food drive to help alleviate food insecurity. The partnership is part of Fidelis Care's commitment to address the social determinants of health in local communities where the needs are greatest.

Fidelis Care Earns NCQA Health Plan Accreditation (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis Care) (PRNewswire)

"Fidelis Care understands the importance of coming together as a community to help support the health and wellness of our friends and neighbors – particularly those who are hungry and don't have access to healthy food," said Pam Hassen, Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Our partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones enables us to join forces as we help to address food insecurity for local families. We look forward to participating in a variety of initiatives and volunteer efforts that will benefit the community."

The Cyclones and Fidelis Care will host a canned food drive at Maimonides Park Stadium from June 21st –26th. During that time, for every five cans donated, fans will receive a ticket to a future 2022 Cyclones game. Fans will be able to drop off canned food beginning June 21st at the Information Booth located on the concourse level of the stadium by Section 3.

"The Cyclones are thrilled to partner with a like-minded company such as Fidelis Care," said Vice President Steve Cohen. "We pride ourselves on being active in our community and using our platform to help those in need, here in Brooklyn and beyond. This canned food drive will help address the chronic problem of food insecurity while also giving fans the opportunity to enjoy a free night at the ballpark."

Later in the Cyclones' season, Fidelis Care staff will volunteer before a home game to assemble sandwiches together with charity partner One Sandwich at a Time for the annual Help the Hungry event. City Harvest will pick up the sandwiches and distribute to families in need across New York City.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linked.com/fideliscare, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About the Brooklyn Cyclones:

The Brooklyn Cyclones are the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The team has welcomed nearly 5 million fans to the ballpark through the first 20 seasons in franchise history. The team won the New York-Penn League Championship in 2019 – their final season as a member of the short-season classification. The team has also been honored with the Bob Freitas Award (2005 & 2014) in recognition for their outstanding promotional efforts and the prestigious Larry MacPhail Award (2017) in recognition for their outstanding work on the field and in the community.

Contact: MediaInquiries@fideliscare.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fidelis Care