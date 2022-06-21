WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCB Fund Services LLC, the Fund Administrator for the General Electric Company ("GE") Fair Fund (the "GE Fair Fund"), announces the opening of the claims process for the GE Fair Fund. The GE Fair Fund was established by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to distribute $200 million in civil money penalties paid by GE to compensate investors harmed by GE's failure to disclose material information relating to its power and insurance businesses. The GE Fair Fund will compensate certain investors who purchased GE's common stock between October 16, 2015 and January 16, 2018. A copy of the Distribution Plan (the "Plan"), which contains a description of eligibility and all conditions concerning participation in the distribution, can be found at: GEfairfund.com or sec.gov.

GE Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in General Electric Company Common Stock Who is Eligible to Participate?

Any person or entity that purchased GE common stock on a U.S. exchange during the period from October 16, 2015 and January 16, 2018 is eligible for compensation from the GE Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

General Electric Common Stock – (GE) CUSIP: 369604103

Determination of Recovery Amount

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in GE common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to GE Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the GE Fair Fund website: GEfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the GE Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also request a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 511-6120, or by sending an email request to info@GEfairfund.com.

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on October 19, 2022.

APPLY NOW!

GE Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6978, Syracuse, NY 13217-6978.

Toll free number: (800) 511-6120.

(PRNewsfoto/RCB Fund Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCB Fund Services