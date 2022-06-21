InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Exercise while Seated (NJD-2420)

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device that enables you to exercise your lower extremities while seated," said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented the PETEY PEDAL. My design allows you to burn calories and strengthen muscles while on the couch or at your desk."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to exercise while sitting down. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fitness products and exercise equipment. As a result, it enables the user to engage in a mild aerobic/ lower-body workout and it could help to combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, individuals who are obese or have physical limitations, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

