MyOme Secures $23M in Series B Funding to Deliver Clinical Whole Genome Insights to Help Families Manage Risk for Inherited Diseases

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyOme , a clinical whole genome platform analysis company, today announced that the company has raised $23 million in an oversubscribed series B financing round led by Healthcare Venture Partners, bringing the total raised to over $36M. MyOme plans to use the funds to begin commercialization of their clinical whole genome analysis platform technology and clinical reports to health systems. The MyOme platform will help families understand and manage their risk for inherited disease.

"Through whole genome analysis, MyOme will address the large market of predominantly healthy individuals who have known disease susceptibility in their family that can be preventatively managed or better cared for today with genetic insights, but who don't have a known rare genetic mutation," said Premal Shah, PhD, CEO of MyOme. "Moving forward, the whole genome backbone enables the delivery of future genomic reports on-demand for a lifetime of insights."

MyOme recently presented new data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on the performance of an enhanced cross-ancestry polygenic risk score (PRS) to improve breast cancer risk assessment for women across multiple ethnicities. These advanced technologies can be broadly applied across many diseases. MyOme also published data in Nature Medicine on their clinical study using whole genome reconstruction for application of PRS to in-vitro fertilization across cancers and cardiac, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases.

"The power of the whole genome has not yet been fully realized," said Matthew Rabinowitz, PhD, co-founder and chairman of MyOme. "Most common disease is not caused by single genes, but by an interaction of many genes and the environment. Whole genome analysis and PRS technologies are accelerating and will play an increasingly crucial role in healthcare. MyOme is at the forefront of developing clinical applications to support families of all ethnicities."

"MyOme is building the future where best-in-class genomic platforms and tools can lead to a better understanding of disease with a meaningful impact on human health," said Michael Mashaal, MD, senior managing director of Healthcare Venture Partners. "We are committed to supporting them in this endeavor and believe in their team of leading visionaries and bioinformaticians with extensive experience in developing innovative genomic products."

MyOme was founded by leaders in the field of genomics, including Matthew Rabinowitz, co-founder of Natera.

About MyOme

MyOme is a clinical whole genome analysis platform company helping families understand their risk for inherited diseases. MyOme leverages the power of the whole genome for a lifetime of actionable insights. Certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), MyOme is based in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit myome.com .

