Beyond Celiac Calls for Heightened Focus on Driving Research for Treatment and a Cure for Celiac Disease by 2030 After Phase 3 Drug Trial Is Halted

PHILADELPHIA , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite yesterday's announcement by 9 Meters Biopharma that larazotide acetate drug trials had been discontinued, Beyond Celiac remains resolute in driving research to find treatment and a cure for celiac disease by 2030.

Larazotide acetate was the first to enter into clinical trials more than 15 years ago, and in 2020 was the first celiac disease drug to reach Phase 3. Beyond Celiac partnered with 9 Meters for patient recruitment for the current round of trials.

"There will always be setbacks and triumphs as we move toward effective therapies," notes Alice Bast, Beyond Celiac CEO. "Science is moving ahead rapidly; nearly two dozen other drug trials continue, four of which are in Phase 2 and new trials will be happening. We are ready to help accelerate research. Because of the outstanding Beyond Celiac community and our Go Beyond Celiac patient registry, we're all in this together to advance other therapies so that we will be able to eat without fear and live life to the fullest by 2030."

In their announcement yesterday, Patrick Griffin, MD, Chief Medical Officer of 9 Meters said, "We were hopeful that this study of larazotide would lead to a treatment option for those with celiac disease but also fully recognize the challenges and complexities of the disease and the ability to effectively measure outcomes."

Currently, the only treatment for celiac disease is the gluten-free diet, which is challenging to follow, especially since cross-contact with gluten is difficult to eliminate. Additionally, some patients to continue to have symptoms even when they are following a strict gluten-free diet.

Larazotide acetate is designed to work by decreasing intestinal permeability and regulating tight junctions between intestinal cells. This so-called "leaky gut" is thought to be the gateway to many autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease. If successful, the drug would help restore the leaky junctions to a normal state.

Beyond Celiac is a leading partner in the recruitment of patients for celiac disease clinical trials as part of their mission to accelerate research for treatments and a cure by 2030. Read more about the story at Research News.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

