Dallas-based Law Firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns 2022 Chambers USA Ranking for Intellectual Property Law

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and commercial litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is ranked as one of the top law firms in the state for intellectual property disputes in the 2022 edition of Chambers USA, the exclusive annual guide to the country's top attorneys and firms.

The Chambers USA research team describes the firm led by accomplished trial lawyers and name principals Brad Caldwell, Jason Cassady, and Austin Curry as an "impressive Dallas litigation boutique with a record of success in high-stakes patent infringement disputes." The Chambers guide also notes that Caldwell Cassady & Curry's attorneys are "particularly adept at representing technology sector plaintiffs in complex infringement trials."

The Chambers rankings rely on input from 200 individual research analysts across 200 separate legal jurisdictions. Chambers' assessments focus on multiple areas, including effectiveness, technical legal ability, client service, depth of experience, and client value.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is one of the top law firms in the nation for significant patent infringement lawsuits, disputes between business owners, and other complex commercial litigation. The firm has helped clients win more than $2.5 billion in jury verdicts and settlements since its formation in 2013.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is ranked on the 2022 Best Law Firms list as one of the country's leading intellectual property litigation firms. In addition, the 2022 edition of the prestigious legal guide The Best Lawyers in America also recognizes Mr. Caldwell, Mr. Cassady, Mr. Curry, and fellow firm principal Kevin Burgess for their work in intellectual property cases.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry is also home to some of the top up-and-coming intellectual property lawyers in Texas. Earlier this year, eight firm attorneys earned selections on the annual Texas Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

