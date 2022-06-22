SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Natera, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2022 - (NASDAQ: NTRA)

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Natera, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of NTRA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/natera-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=28865&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NTRA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 27, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

