Valet Living and Asset Living Announce National Preferred Partnership Agreement Bringing Amenity Services to Multifamily Housing Communities Nationwide

Valet Living To Showcase Amenity Services at Apartmentalize 2022

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living , the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a national preferred partnership agreement with Asset Living , a Houston-based real estate management firm, that will bring Valet Living's Doorstep and Connect services to Asset Living communities in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Florida, Denver, and Phoenix.

Valet Living Doorstep’s waste and recycling collection service increases property value and adds an invaluable, time-saving amenity for residents and staff at every multifamily community. Paired with Valet Living Connect, your residents receive access to on-demand fitness classes, their unique interactive doorstep pickup schedule and more! (PRNewswire)

While Asset Living has made Valet Living services available to select residents for the last five years, this expansion reflects the increased demand for amenities within apartment communities. Valet Living's Connect App fills the gap by granting residents access to over 60+ virtual events, including weekly trivia games with cash prizes, cooking classes taught by professionals, plant care, craft cocktails, DIY, fitness classes and so much more. Additionally, residents will have access to Interactive Doorstep technology to communicate with Valet Living representatives about nightly trash and recycling pickup as well as have on-demand representatives ready to answer questions.

"We are beyond thrilled to continue our partnership with Asset Living," said CEO and President of Valet Living, Shawn Handrahan. "As the premier amenity services provider to the multifamily industry, we are proud to be enabling Asset Living's residents to have more than just doorstep trash and recycling collection, with our Valet Living Connect product offering."

As part of this expanded partnership, Asset Living residents will now have access to all of Valet Living's amenity services, including:

Torch Fitness classes conducted on-site that are customized to your community profile and needs. conducted on-site that are customized to your community profile and needs.

Pet Park Equipment & Design which will assist you in designing a new pet park or replenish equipment and supplies in your current pet area. which will assist you in designing a new pet park or replenish equipment and supplies in your current pet area.

Doorstep Valet Trash & Recycling pickup five nights a week. pickup five nights a week.

Quick Turns with complete unit turn services, turning any vacant apartment home in 5 days. Plus, bulk hauling services for bulk removal of trash during the turn process. with complete unit turn services, turning any vacant apartment home in 5 days. Plus,for bulk removal of trash during the turn process.

Full-Service Valet Living Home Program with professionally trained Resident Experience Specialists (RESs) who are the first point of contact for residents and prospects. Plus, RESs provide one on one service to residents, package management, and any resident-centric activity. with professionally trained Resident Experience Specialists (RESs) who are the first point of contact for residents and prospects. Plus, RESs provide one on one service to residents, package management, and any resident-centric activity.

"Valet Living has been a longtime service provider and this agreement allows us to quickly expand the relationship," says Asset Living Chief Revenue Officer, David Walther. "We enjoy working with national partners like Valet Living who are innovating and expanding. Ultimately, the additional services from our partners provide another tool to drive resident satisfaction and property performance."

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Asset Living

Founded in 1986, Asset Living ("Asset") is a Houston-based real estate management firm. With a growing portfolio that includes a multitude of properties across the nation, Asset provides services to a variety of clients that include property management, asset management, receivership, and investment services. Asset is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization (AMO).

To learn more about Asset Living, please visit www.AssetLiving.com

Contact:

Nikita Bhappu Abbaspour

(813) 331-0680

nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valet Living