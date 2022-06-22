Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Sixth in Series of RoundTable Discussions on Veteran Healing

For PTSD awareness month, the focus of this live discussion is PTSD and Suicide.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the sixth in its series of roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 12PM ET, and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

Listen live 24/7 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio (PRNewsfoto/Wreaths Across America) (PRNewswire)

The discussion will focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and veteran suicides, discussing the causes, highlighting the avenues to get help, and learning how to make those connections so veterans can empower themselves into building supportive communities. Guest panelists – listed below – will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worcester and Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Joe Regan, United States Army Veteran.

Guest Panelists Include:

Major General (ret) Gregg Martin: General Martin is a 36-year Army combat veteran, retired two-star general, and bipolar survivor, thriver, and warrior. A qualified Airborne-Ranger-Engineer and Strategist, he has commanded soldiers in combat, as well as a company, battalion, and brigade. As a general officer, he commanded the Corps of Engineers Northwest Division, the Army Engineer School, Fort Leonard Wood, the Army War College, and the National Defense University. A graduate of West Point, MIT, and both the Army and Naval War Colleges, he is an ardent and full-time mental health advocate. He lives with his wife in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he writes, speaks, and confers. His forthcoming book is entitled: "Bipolar General: my 'forever war' with mental illness."

Cindy Roberts: Cindy is the Department of New York, President, American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. She and her husband Bob are the proud parents of SGT Kristie Roberts who served in the Army National Guard as a medic. Kristie took her own life on Aug. 21, 2012, and every day since her parents have worked tirelessly to help "stop the negative stigma" associated with suicide. This includes service and support to the national nonprofit Mission 22.

"I have the utmost respect for all those who have served and are serving our country," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "This discussion, like all our Roundtables have been to date, is so important to be had, if it can help even one person find a path forward."

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable series on Veteran Healing is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio

This is the sixth broadcast in this series, Roundtable discussions are broadcast on Wreaths Across America Radio at least once per quarter. All panel discussions are broadcast exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Listen live at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio and most recently, via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron Sean Sullivan acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org ssullivan@wreathsacrossamerica.org (207) 513-6457 (207) 230-4599

**NOTES TO MEDIA AND PRESS MATERIALS***

Moderators Karen Worcester and Joe Reagan will be available for interviews leading up to each event. Recorded presentations will be available for re-broadcast and distribution after each event.

To help you build your stories quickly, general press information, pictures, and B-roll can be found by visiting https://learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/mediaresources

Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America

Bio: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenworcester

Pic: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sogkvijyufe2i65/karenheadshot21_hJePz5gl.jpg?dl=0

Joe Reagan, Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Wreaths Across America, and United States Army Veteran

Bio: https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-reagan

Pic: https://www.dropbox.com/s/fbl9yhy97huod2w/Joe.jpeg?dl=0

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wreaths Across America