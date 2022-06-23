Nevada Lithium to Participate in Online PDAC 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE: NVLH) (OTCQB: NVLHF) (FSE: 87K) ("Nevada Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Online PDAC 2022 event on Tuesday, June 28th and Wednesday, June 29th, 2022.

Nevada Lithium CEO, Stephen Rentschler, comments: "We are pleased to host an online booth at the PDAC 2022 event and hope you will be able to visit. Management will be available to answer questions and set up meetings throughout the day. Please find our booth in the Online Exhibit Hall and watch our Industry Showcase presentation scheduled for 12:30 ET on Tuesday, June 28th. We firmly believe that Bonnie Claire is one of the most attractive global lithium assets remaining in junior developers' hands."

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it currently holds a 50% interest. A recently completed NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment returned attractive investment metrics and the Company is actively advancing the Project towards Pre-Feasibility. Learn more: https://www.nvlithium.com/

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed exploration program, development of the Bonnie Claire Project, and advancement of the Bonnie Claire Project to pre-feasibility. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

