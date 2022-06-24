BBB Accredited Business
APPS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Digital Turbine Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Digital Turbine between August 9, 2021 and May 17, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Digital Turbine, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

