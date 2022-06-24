Fanpage Drops Omaha NFT Series

DALLAS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanpage and Athlete Licensing Company (ALC) have teamed up with twenty of the top players from this year's College World Series tournament to commemorate their appearance with an exclusive Omaha Edition NFT. These pieces of Digital Memorabilia capture this historic moment in time and will be available in limited quantities and for a limited time.

When it comes to College Baseball, Omaha is where stars are born, and the biggest moments are recorded on the pages of history forever. And now, for the first time ever, Fanpage and ALC are memorializing the moment on the Polygon blockchain for 20 of the most well-loved players from the top D1 baseball programs who made it to Omaha.

"NFTs are quickly becoming the go-to vehicle for college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness" said Billy Rodgers, Fanpage CEO. "It not only offers collectors an opportunity to invest in the future of rising athletes, but also gives fans, alumni and boosters the ability to help support these kids who are bringing immense value to their universities".

On June 24th fans and collectors will have the opportunity to purchase a 3D animated baseball with the signature from one or more of their favorite players. Only 100 NFTs from each player will be available and they are sure to be coveted pieces of Digital Memorabilia for years to come.

About Fanpage:

Fanpage is a boutique NFT platform for Music Artists, Athletes, Brands and Influencers, with a mission to bring NFTs to the masses. The company works hand-in-hand with Creators from design and creation to pricing, inventory and roll-out strategy. Fanpage then provides its Creators with the tools to sell their NFTs directly to their fans using a simple credit card transaction, while also catering to NFT enthusiasts by allowing Fanpage NFTs to be transferred and resold on third-party marketplaces. To learn more, contact Fanpage at info@fanpage.com or visit fanpage.com.

About Athlete Licensing Company (ALC):

ALC is a name, image, and likeness (NIL) company that provides transparent NIL representation, administration, and brand monetization to student athletes. ALC boasts a wealth of experience in the intellectual property world and brings significant expertise in NCAA-compliance requirements, tech-enabled brand management and administrative support with monthly royalty statements to athletes. Memberships start at $50 per month and include comprehensive NIL administration. To learn more, visit athlete-licensing.com or contact bbramhall@athlete-licensing.com.

