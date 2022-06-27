AMBEST Selects New President and CEO Chuck Ryan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST, the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers, announced that Steve Allen will be stepping aside from the President & CEO role effective July 18, 2022, after 33 years of service as both an Executive and a former Member. Steve will be succeeded by Charles "Chuck" Ryan who brings 30 years of leadership experience to the organization.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Chuck to the AMBEST family." says Steve Allen. "Chuck brings a wealth of experience in the trucking, retail, and fuel industry. I'm certain that we have selected a leader who will advance our organization's mission to support America's truckers and AMBEST Members. Chuck and the amazing Team at AMBEST will continue to innovate and expand our network across America." Steve will continue to support the organization as an Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Chuck's career in the fuels industry began in Chicago as a night manager for Ashland Oil and led into a 30+ year career serving in leadership with Shell/Motiva. Prior to his selection by AMBEST's Board of Directors, Chuck was serving as the COO for Good Oil Company based in Winamac, Indiana.

"I am honored that Steve and the Board of Directors asked me to be the next leader of this great network," says incoming CEO and President Chuck Ryan. "During the process of getting to know Steve and the AMBEST team, along with the owner members, it is clear their goals are to provide the absolute best service and products to their partners and customers. This is evidenced by the legacy of collaborative work, excellent results, and continued network growth. I look forward to continuing AMBEST's goal of supporting independent truck stops and helping keep them sustainable into the future."

AMBEST Board Chairman David Hutchinson added "After an extensive search we believe we have found the right person with the experience, knowledge, and skills to have AMBEST continue its growth and prosperity of its members. The Board cannot express enough gratitude for the leadership and commitment that Steve Allen had provided AMBEST. Under Steve's leadership AMBEST has grown tremendously and is well positioned to continue."

