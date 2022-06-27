FORD TRUCKS SELECT CYMOTIVE TECHNOLOGIES TO UNDERTAKE ITS CYBERSECURITY COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATION FOR VEHICLE-TYPE APPROVAL UNDER UNR 155 AND 156 REGULATIONS

As the largest vehicle manufacturer in Turkey, Ford Otosan ramps up for upcoming cybersecurity regulatory compliance with CYMOTIVE's vulnerability and compliance management solutions and services.

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYMOTIVE Technologies, the leading provider of smart mobility cyber solutions, today announced that the leading vehicle manufacturer in Turkey, Ford Otosan (Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş.) has selected CYMOTIVE to support its cybersecurity compliance certification of the UNR 155 and 156 regulations and to maintain continuous regulatory compliance.

Upon implementing CYMOTIVE's automated vulnerability and compliance management solutions and other cybersecurity services, Ford Otosan's heavy commercial brand Ford Trucks will achieve vehicle-type certification, enabling the OEM to sell its heavy-duty commercial vehicles in countries requiring compliance with the UNR 155 and 156 regulations. Among other methods, CYMOTIVE uses a digital twin to implement reverse image engineering to enhance and verify the data received from the OEM's SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) in the compliance process. For real-time information on compliance status, CYMOTIVE's cybersecurity management solution will support Ford Trucks' continuous monitoring for the years to come.

With CYMOTIVE's automated cybersecurity solutions for vulnerability mitigation and compliance management, car manufacturers and component suppliers remain confident as to their compliance status for the upcoming cyber regulations, such as the UNR 155 following the ISO/SAE 21434 standard. The CYMOTIVE vulnerability management solution automatically maps all software and hardware vulnerabilities to the electronic control units (ECUs), prioritizes them according to the risk of their potential impact and damage, and recommends the best path for risk minimization. The solution also provides the documentation required for regulatory vehicle type certification compliance.

"We have selected CYMOTIVE because it is critical for Ford Trucks to work with a very experienced cybersecurity provider", said Serhan Turhan, Ford Otosan Vice President / Ford Trucks Leader. "Regulatory compliance is an extremely complex process, and we look forward to CYMOTIVE's automated, stream-lined processes and systems for our heavy-duty commercial vehicle type models."

CYMOTIVE CEO and Co-founder, Tsafrir Kats, commented, "CYMOTIVE's solutions are field proven to support forward-thinking OEMs in managing the growing cyber risks over vehicles' full lifecycle stages. We are thrilled to have Ford Otosan among our customers, enabling them to reduce costs, protect their brand reputation, and comply with cyber regulations for sales enablement world over."

About Ford Trucks

Ford Trucks is a major international heavy-duty truck manufacturer. We produce a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons.

Ford commercial vehicles' proven track record of quality, durability and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks' international product strategy. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than 60 years of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We are among the world's leading automotive brands that can produce all powertrain systems together with Ecotorq transmission.

We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the CIS (The Commonwealth of Independent States), and continue to grow our international network in 3 continents. Tens of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides. For more information about Ford Trucks and its products worldwide, please visit www.fordtrucksglobal.com.

About CYMOTIVE Technologies

Founded in 2016 by top tier Israeli security experts, CYMOTIVE Technologies designs, develops and deploys cybersecurity solutions to solve the most complex challenges in the smart mobility market. With teams working from Israel, Germany, Sweden, and the U.S, CYMOTIVE offers a full lifecycle platform of solutions for secured development to post-production stages in the smart mobility ecosystem. The company's customers include several manufacturers, smart cities and top tier suppliers of vehicles, fleets and other embedded solutions. For more information, visit www.cymotive.com.

Media contact

Susan Becker

susan.becker@cymotive.com

(972) 50-4747895

View original content:

SOURCE CYMOTIVE Technologies