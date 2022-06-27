Relevnt Wins 2022 Award for Relevnt Original, Weed Speek

Relevnt, the People's app, honored at Cannabis Activism Now's 3rd Annual Cannabis Awards

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevnt , the group messaging app with live, interactive podcasting, today announced it has been honored at Cannabis Activism Now's 3rd Annual Cannabis Awards . Relevnt Original, Weed Speek, received the Best Radio Show/Podcast Award. Weed Speek is an entertaining and informative podcast that features multiple hosts bringing cannabis experts, healthcare professionals, activists, enthusiasts, musicians, artists, authors, journalists and more to Relevnt users in an interview-style format for education and entertainment about cannabis. Relevnt, known as "the People's app," is the place where all people can go and freely express themselves with less fear of being canceled.

"We are proud that the cannabis community has recognized Relevnt for its quality original content," said Winder Hughes, Relevnt CEO and Founder. "Weed Speek is an incredible podcast and serves as a shining example of what creators can do on our platform. It's exciting to see that uncensored podcasts and chats are now taking their rightful place within the expansive creator economy."

A. Edge Productions manages Weed Speek for Relevnt. Hosts include:

Danielle Simone Brand , Author of WeedMom

Miss Teddi , Teddi Talks Cannabis

Farmer Tom Lauerman , This Farmers Life

Sandy Bernier , PCMS SoulCast

Wendy Love Edge , The Edge Show

Trisha Mullin , 420 Smoke Room

Christi Chapman , Chapman Health Vibe

Cindy Moffitt and Natasha Richardson of Natural State CannaMoms

The Sarge, Mike Ung , Mountain High X Entertainment

Shawmeeka Noland, Cann I Work

Angela Edge , Owner of Aedge Productions, LLC

Whether it's regular podcasts and chats from Mike Tyson on Tyson's Topics, TV shows, sports, cannabis, or anything in between, Relevnt enables users to instantly connect and interact with the people and things they are passionate about without unnecessary limitations. This is accomplished through live, pop-up chatrooms and podcasts, which can be uniquely personalized by timeframes, interests and geolocation.

With a rapidly growing pipeline of innovative features, functionality and content, Relevnt is where inclusive community and entertainment meet empowerment. Users can be moderators and participants can become creators, instantly. With Relevnt, no extra equipment is needed to cast, no invites are required to participate, and the app makes it easy to explore and create. Relevnt is free and available on the App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit Relevnt.com . And to view the company's latest statement on censorship, view its provocative video HERE .

About Relevnt Relevnt, the People's app, is the group messaging app with live, interactive podcasting that instantly connects you to the content and people you love. Relevnt Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Florida.

Contact:

Peter Evers

Natron Communications for Relevnt

(415) 888-3680

peter@natroncomm.com

View original content:

SOURCE Relevnt, Inc.