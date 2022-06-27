University of Tennessee, Knoxville Expands Relationship with Noodle to Launch Online Masters Degree in Computer Science

Program is First Partnership Between Tickle College of Engineering and Noodle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT) launched its Online Masters in Computer Science (MSCS) degree program, which is currently accepting applications for a fall 2022 start. The program was built in partnership with Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network.

The online MSCS is the first partnership between UT's Tickle College of Engineering and Noodle. The program features specialized computer science training led by some of technology's top practitioners in the Min H. Kao Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS). This includes Jack Dongarra, the Distinguished Professor of Computer Science at UT who received the 2021 Association of Computing Machinery Alan M. Turing Award, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of computing, for his groundbreaking contributions to high-performance computing.

The online MS in computer science offers the network connections, program concentrations, and critical thinking skills students need to lead the field forward. Inspired by industry trends and innovative research, the curriculum introduces and emphasizes emerging areas of computer science that elevate skills and knowledge to exceed industry standards.

"The online master's program features three different areas of concentration, allowing students the ability to focus on the topics they find most important or interesting to them," said Greg Peterson, professor and EECS department head. "Moreover, we provide flexibility for which courses to take within each concentration so each student can craft their own, unique course of study. Our faculty includes widely recognized technology leaders, helping students to learn about the most advanced computing topics."

The online MSCS expands on UT's existing portfolio of more than ten degree programs launched in collaboration with Noodle, including the Executive MBA for Global Supply Chain, the Online Master of Science in Supply Chain Management (SCM), the Online Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Programs, and the Online Master of Public Health.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to now include the Tickle College of Engineering. This program is perfect for critical thinkers who want to set themselves apart with a new depth of technical knowledge," said Stephen Green, Noodle Chief Program Officer. "The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is a great partner and we are thrilled to now be working with their prestigious Tickle College of Engineering."

Since 1838, the Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville has been an incubator and innovative force in scientific research and engineering education. The school provides degree programs across engineering disciplines and is home to practitioners shaping the future of technical education and practice.

About The University of Tennessee, Knoxville

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been advancing knowledge and enriching lives since its founding in 1794. Tennessee's flagship public research university, UT is a diverse community whose shared commitment to discovery, creativity, and education combines with a tradition of service and engagement to carry the Volunteer spirit throughout the state and around the world. UT's campus—home to around 31,000 students and 9,000 faculty and staff members—is part of the vibrant city of Knoxville, located on the Tennessee River with the Great Smoky Mountains nearby.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

