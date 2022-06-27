Vital Proteins Launches New Lemon Collagen Peptides to 'Flavor Up Your Summer'

Vital Proteins adds a wellness twist to a classic summer sip

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vital Proteins® announced the launch of Vital Proteins® Lemon Collagen Peptides, containing the same grass-fed, pasture-raised collagen consumers know and love with an added boost of lemon flavor — just in time for summer.

The twist on the classic Collagen Peptides is the perfect way to flavor up your summer at 20 grams of collagen peptides and 0 grams of sugar per serving^^. Available for $26.99, Lemon Collagen Peptides offers a light, refreshing flavor that can give your favorite beverage a serious upgrade, with the same benefits as unflavored Collagen Peptides.

"At Vital Proteins, we're always thinking about how we can make the benefits of collagen peptides – healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints**^ – even more approachable to more people," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins. "Lemon Collagen Peptides offers our consumers one more way to easily incorporate collagen peptides into their daily wellness routine in a familiar lemon flavor, be it first thing in the morning or a midday hydration break."

Joining fan favorites like Chocolate and Vanilla Collagen Peptides, the newest collagen peptides flavor in the Vital Proteins family is an easy way to add zest to your daily routine and can be enjoyed with hot and cold beverages like water, lemonade, iced or hot tea. Simply stir or froth a serving into hot or cold water and enjoy your new main squeeze.

A peek underneath the lid tells the story behind Lemon Collagen Peptides

So why lemon flavor and why now?

When we think of summertime and warm days outside, we often think of classic flavors like lemon. It's refreshing and a favorite flavor for many that evokes nostalgia, taking them back to their past and simpler times.

"Vital Proteins is constantly looking at consumer insights and trends to guide new innovations like the development of Lemon Collagen Peptides," added Warner Halama. "Our ability to move with agility enabled us to strategically launch Lemon Collagen Peptides just in time for summer."

Vital Proteins' Lemon Collagen Peptides is available now on vitalproteins.com and Amazon, and at your favorite natural, mass and speciality retailers starting in July.

About Vital Proteins®



Vital Proteins® is America's #1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.**^ Vital Proteins® has expanded into 17 international markets. In 2019, the brand launched Vital Performance™— a full spectrum lineup of high performance, collagen-based products. In late 2021, Nestlé Health Science completed the final acquisition of Vital Proteins®. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 3/20/2022.

^^Not a low calorie food. See nutrition information for calorie content.

^Results may vary. Various studies have suggested benefits following daily consumption of collagen peptides for several months. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and for more information.

