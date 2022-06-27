YUMY CANDY ANNOUNCES PERMANENT LISTING WITH ONE OF CANADAS LEADING PHARMACY CHAINS LONDON DRUGS AND HAS DOUBLED ORDER VOLUMES AFTER SUCCESSFUL TRIAL LAUNCH

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Yumy Candy Company Inc., (CSE: TYUM) ("Yumy" or the "Company") Canada's first publicly traded low sugar, plant-based confectionery company, is pleased to announce that is has secured a permanent listing with London Drugs, one of Canada's leading retail pharmacy chains with 78 stores across Canada. In addition to pharmacy services, London Drugs locations also focus on the sales of non-perishable food items and a limited selection of grocery items. London Drugs Limited is owned by Georgia Main Food Group, formerly known as H.Y. Louie Co., a private family company established in 1903. It supplies and operates 34 grocery focused retail stores as well as the London Drugs chain.

The permanent listing was a result of a successful trial launch with select stores where the product sold through. Subsequently, the Company has received a series of orders double the purchase volumes of the initial orders. The purchase orders have significantly increased due to the increase in brand recognition and demand for the Yumy Candy brand in Western Canada.

The Strawberry Kiwi, Peach and Sour Watermelon vegan gummies were featured in two key promotions offered through the participating London Drugs locations. These include the Veganuary promotion and the Mindful Choices promotion, which the products had successful sell-throughs.

"The permanent listing and doubled purchase volumes with London Drugs have been a great accomplishment for the company. Having proven successful in established retail pharmacy chains will not only drive brand recognition, but also gain valuable customer trust in the product and in our brand. Over the last period, our company has gained significant traction with retailers and distributors alike and we expect more milestone achievements in the near future." States Erica Williams, CEO of Yumy Candy Company.

The products can currently be found in participating London Drugs retail stores and online through their e-commerce website.

The Yumy Candy is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

