Aptitude Software & MPP Global bring clarity to complexity with bold new brand

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Software, a specialist provider of subscription management, revenue automation, finance digitalization, and compliance software solutions has unveiled a bold new corporate rebrand that brings to life the company's ability to see possibility in businesses' growing complexity. The rebrand comes in response to the 2021 acquisition of MPP Global, accelerated company growth, and expansion into new product areas and industries.

The new brand identity captures the fresh sense of purpose, energy, and enthusiasm across the enlarged organization and reflects the Group's product strategy of expanding on its capabilities to automate complex finance functions and support continued global growth across a broad range of sectors.

As well as expanding its product portfolio, Aptitude has significantly increased its client base and rapidly grown market share. Jeremy Suddards, Chief Executive Officer of Aptitude Software, states, "The acquisition of the subscription management specialists, MPP Global, gave us the perfect opportunity to rethink our brand." He continues, "At Aptitude, we're problem solvers and innovators and unravelling the intricate webs of finance, revenue, subscriptions, and compliance is our lifeblood. Our teams excel in finding solutions that give customers the clarity, confidence, and control to help them succeed. Where other businesses see complexity, we at Aptitude see possibility."

After a detailed research project that included interviewing a cross section of clients, partners, and key stakeholders, Aptitude revealed their new proposition, 'We make the complex beautiful,' in reference to the complex problems clients bring to the organization and Aptitude's ability to deliver innovative, best-of-breed solutions.

"One of the key things to come out of the research was how passionate our people are - we literally love what we do. Our organization is now made up of over 500 unique, diverse, global team members and each one of them is key to our success. They truly go above and beyond for every client and it's this human element that we wanted to see come through in our new brand."

The new branding will be rolled out over the coming weeks, with an updated website and several exciting exhibitions across the globe over the next few months.

At Aptitude, we love complexity and for enterprise organizations, finding the joy in this complexity can be the difference between the mundane and the magnificent. Our software solutions help companies address the complexities of finance digitalization, subscription management, compliance, and revenue automation, providing the clarity, confidence, and control needed to drive growth. At Aptitude, we make the complex beautiful.

Our global client base includes some of the world's largest companies including Aviva, sky, T-Mobile, and NBCUniversal. Aptitude Software is an operating company of Aptitude Software Group plc. For more information, please visit https://www.aptitudesoftware.com

