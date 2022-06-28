Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is Bringing Studio Ghibli brands and Nanoblock Activations to Anime Expo 2022!

Enter giveaways, win swag and partake in workshops in the Entertainment Hall!

IRVINE, Calif, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calling all Anime Expo attendees! Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is bringing guests an exciting assortment of contests, creative workshops, incredible photo ops, and a variety of promotions at the entertainment hall, featuring officially licensed Studio Ghibli brands and Nanoblock!

With the first in-person Anime Expo event in years, one of America's favorite companies for anime collectibles is bringing a party of custom activations and promotions to pay homage to anime fans, construction block enthusiasts, and the anime merchandise attendees will know and love, all found in booth E6!

With the booth's spotlight towards officially licensed Studio Ghibli product (plush, figures & collectibles, craft, and more) and Nanoblock (Japanese building block sets utilizing small block designs to create detailed, cute pixel-like creations, featuring popular characters from Pokemon, Dragon Ball, Kirby, and more), guests can expect to find these exciting activations, during the course of Anime Expo 2022.

Activation Schedule:

Studio Ghibli Brands:

Life-sized World of Ghibli: Step into the world of Studio Ghibli in this immersive life-sized recreation of iconic movie scenes.

Special Photo Ops: Become part of one of these iconic moments from My Neighbor Totoro . Be sure to use the hashtag #GhibliBooth for your photo op!

Promotional Offer: Receive a Studio Ghibli tote bag with a purchase of $30 or more while supplies last.

Free Souvenir: Receive a complimentary Princess Mononoke fan while supplies last.

Nanoblock:

Tokyo -themed Diorama: Be transported to Japan in this unique Nanoblock-sized immersive experience.

A Grand Variety of Pokémon Nanoblock Figures: Check out our giant nanoblock Pikachu statue and an incredible collect-them-all Pokemon nanoblock wall display! When sharing your Nanoblock experience on your socials, make sure to use the hashtag, #NanoblockAX!

Free Builder Workshop: Build your own free Nanoblock bonsai brick set (two versions available). Space and times are limited. Visit Booth E6 to see the workshop schedule.

Bonsai Creation Contest: July 1st - 3rd from 5:30pm - 7:00pm participants will have one hour to create their own bonsai tree creation. The daily winners will receive a free nanoblock gift. The "best in show" will be determined via an online vote.

Daruma Capsule Lottery: For every $15.00 spent on selected nanoblock items, attendees will receive a free token to redeem a prize at the Gachapon Daruma Machine!

Special promotions: For every $15.00 spent, attendees will receive a free mini pad!

Ensky and Bandai Candy Wafer Sampling:

Paper Theatre Workshop: At this workshop, Demon Slayer fans will have the chance to build their very own Ensky Paper Theatres, featuring character-favorites, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu & Inosuke!

Bandai Candy Wafer Sampling: Wafer sampling is LIVE! Each day, visitors will have the chance to try out Bandai Candy's newest assortment of wafers!

"Engaging, in-person, with fans has been a huge deal for us this year," said Adam Newman, SVP Marketing and Business Development, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles American Inc. "With Anime Expo 2022, we wanted to make sure our return to in-person events brings everyone a BIG assortment of photo opportunities, contests, fun swag and promotions that any Studio Ghibli, nanoblock and anime fan will love."For more information visit www.bandai.com or visit booth E6, at the Entertainment Hall.

To learn more about our vast selection of products check out our socials on @WorldofGhibliUS for officially licensed Studio Ghibli product, and @NanoblockUS for all things Nanoblock!

