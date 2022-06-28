SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONPAY, a blockchain payment platform specialized for online and offline payments, listed KON Coin on the global digital asset exchange Bybit on June 22. KON Coin will be used in the KONPAY network and will also be used for payment purposes.

Blockchain payment platform KONPAY hot debut in Bybit. (PRNewswire)

KONPAY, a blockchain-based integrated payment service, is simpler, cheaper, and faster than the existing settlement period for P2P remittance and payment between merchants.

This was possible because the role of many existing middlemen was eliminated by applying blockchain technology.

In addition to the settlement cycle, it is possible to minimize the costs incurred in the settlement and deposit stages, thereby lowering merchant fees and providing various benefits such as a 5% discount to consumers.

Also, for convenience, KONPAY can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and various points in addition to KON Coin, and plans to support payment with NFC and QR code at KSNET+online and offline affiliated stores.

Overseas business is also increasing partnerships. KONPAY will be used as a simple payment platform that consumers can easily use at online/offline stores in Vietnam through a business partnership with Vietnam Tourism Organization and Vietnam PG company Paytech. It will also be used as a pay platform for tourism projects in both countries.

To commemorate the listing of KONPAY, Bybit, a global digital asset exchange, will hold a Bybit saving event from June 22, 2022 to July 19, 2022.

After that, an airdrop event where you can receive 20,000 USDT by participating in a simple mission will be held from June 22 to July 22, 2022. More information can be found on KONPAY Telegram community.

