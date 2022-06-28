CHIPOTLE TEAMS UP WITH U.S. SOCCER STARS ROSE LAVELLE AND SOPHIA SMITH TO LAUNCH NEW MENU ITEMS AHEAD OF QUALIFYING GAMES

Guests can eat like these USA athletes and help raise funds for the families of America's service members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is partnering with U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) soccer players Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith to launch their go-to orders as official menu items on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time starting July 1. Fans will be able to experience Rose and Sophia's essential training meal while watching the USWNT in their qualifying matches throughout July.

Rose Lavelle Bowl

Sophia Smith Bowl

Fans who order either the Rose Lavelle Bowl or Sophia Smith Bowl will be entered for a chance to win an autographed jersey from each respective athlete.

USWNT Unwrapped

Chipotle, an official sponsor of the U.S. Soccer Federation, worked with Rose and Sophia to create behind-the-scenes content that showcases how they overcome the challenges of competing at the highest level of soccer. Chipotle's Real Food for Real Athletes platform focuses on helping athletes across all levels perform their best by providing proper nutrition through real food and real ingredients.

Fans can learn more about Rose's journey back from injury to the USWNT and how Sophia's use of meditation is helping her prepare for the spotlight by viewing their "Unwrapped" videos here:

"Rose and Sophia are ringing in a new generation for U.S. women's soccer, and we're excited to play a part in powering their training regimens as they prepare for the world's biggest stage," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Marketing at Chipotle.

Folds of Honor Support

In advance of Independence Day, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor through its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount in July to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service members. Last year, Chipotle raised more than $635,000 to help support Folds of Honor's scholarship program.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Autographed Jersey Promotion begins on or about 7/1/2022 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ends on 7/11/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older and members of Chipotle's Rewards program. See Official Rules at chipotle.com/jersey for complete details including free entry method, entry periods, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill) (PRNewswire)

