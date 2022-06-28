Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition Hosting Green Jobs Fair

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC), will host a Green Jobs Fair, promoting environmentally friendly jobs and companies. The event will take place on June 29, 2022, at the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs, 2000 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC. The job fair will be open to the public, and anyone interested in sustainable jobs and/or environmental work is highly encouraged to attend.

There will be career opportunities in Air Quality, Water Quality, Waste Management, Environmental Education, Environmental Health, Electrical/Electrical Engineering, Labor, Wildlife Ecology, Conservation Science, Agriculture & Food Science, Green Construction, Environmental Law, Customer Service, Assembly, Environmental Compliance, Renewable Energy, Environmental Justice, Sustainability Consulting, Environmental Engineering, EV Charging, Environmental Safety, Technicians/Mechanicians.

"Green jobs represent the future. At this event, you will find employers that are eager for new employees, and believe in growing sustainable jobs that are beneficial to the local environment and community. These jobs are becoming more important as we work to adapt our country and economy to be more environmentally friendly in the face of climate change. The Green Jobs Fair will create opportunities for persons of every level of skill and education to have a career centered on the creation of a cleaner and greener city," stated Antoine M. Thompson, Executive Director of the Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition

Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition (GWRCCC), focused on the Washington, D.C. metro area, one of nearly 80 coalitions in the U.S. that fosters economic, environmental, and energy security by working locally to advance affordable, domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems, and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. Find out more at https://www.gwrccc.org.

