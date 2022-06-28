Local Entrepreneur Opens Capriotti's in Allentown in Honor of Late Family Members

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Lehigh County

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. on Monday, June 20. Capriotti's brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Allentown Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Allentown community.

The new Capriotti's is owned by Michael Seibert and operated by his son Ryan and brother Billy. Michael has 32 years of experience as a financial advisor but has a background in the food industry. Growing up in the Philadelphia region, Michael knew it was important to bring a good cheesesteak to Allentown. After one bite into Capriotti's American wagyu cheesesteak he had his sights set on the brand. Each cheesesteak served at the Allentown Capriotti's will be served on a Liscio's roll that are delivered fresh daily. The entire Seibert family spent time in restaurant management prior to opening a Capriotti's. The Seibert family as a whole will play a role in the day-to-day operation at Capriotti's in Allentown, with a pair of other family members on their mind.

"In the past year my mother and sister lost their lives to COVID-19. Both of them worked in the restaurant industry with Billy and I," said Michael Seibert. "We plan to open Capriotti's and run the shop in honor of them. We want to greet every customer with a smile and great energy the way my mother and sister would have."

Allentown Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Allentown offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's in Allentown is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 610-871-0100.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Tyler Scheuermann, Fishman PR | tscheuermann@fishmanpr.com | 262-598-6092

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop