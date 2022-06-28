For One Summer Only: Zuma lands in Mykonos, Ibiza and Sardinia

Zuma is bringing its contemporary izakaya cuisine to Southern Europe during its 20th Anniversary year

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuma has announced plans for three seasonal concepts launching in summer 2022 in island hotspots across Southern Europe. The venues, in Mykonos, Ibiza and Sardinia, bring the total number of Zuma restaurants to 20 worldwide, in time for the brand's 20th Anniversary this year.

(PRNewswire)

The three venues will open their doors in July 2022 and run until the end of the summer season, bringing a flavour of Zuma's iconic and instantly recognisable izakaya cuisine to these iconic summer hotspots.

Commenting on the seasonal expansion, Creator and Co-Founder Rainer Becker said: "This is a momentous summer for Zuma, with three new venues opening across Europe, including our brand-new Mykonos lifestyle hub. We opened the first Zuma in London 20 years ago and look forward to embarking on our next 20 years as we launch this new venue concept internationally."

This year in Mykonos, Zuma will debut a first-of-its-kind, creative, multi-purpose concept featuring a restaurant, lounge and bar, sleek infinity pool, day beds and resident DJ. There will be a full Zuma menu available in the restaurant throughout the day and night, and the space will transform as sun turns to dusk; with day beds and small plates beside the pool during the day; before turning into a night-time hotspot with a DJ playing chilled house into the early hours.

Visitors to the Mediterranean will also be able to sample Zuma favourites with a brand-new pop-up restaurant in Ibiza. Located on the open-air terrace of the Ibiza Gran Hotel in the marina, the concept restaurant will have a resident DJ all summer long, so guests can experience world-class cuisine with a backdrop of Ibizan sunsets.

This summer Zuma will also land in jet-set Porto Cervo, north-east Sardinia, bringing contemporary Japanese cuisine to the heart of Costa Smeralda. With a carefully selected menu, visitors will be able to enjoy dishes such as Sliced yellowtail, green chilli relish, ponzu and pickled garlic, as well as robata plates, including spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chilli and sweet soy against the backdrop of the buzzing marina. Guests can experience a summer of celebrations and raise a glass from a menu of handcrafted drinks to toast Zuma's 20th anniversary and Costa Smeralda's 60th.

Zuma Ibiza, Ibiza Gran Hotel open from 1st July. Now taking bookings: zumarestaurant.com/locations/ibiza

Zuma Mykonos, 84600 open from 13th July for dinner only, and will fully open 17th July. Now taking bookings: zumarestaurant.com/locations/mykonos

Zuma Porto Cervo, Via Porto Vecchio 4, Porto Cervo open Summer 2022

For all US media enquiries, please contact:

zumaus@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zuma