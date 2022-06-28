Surglogs Completes SOC2 Type 1 Examination

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surglogs, the nation's leading regulatory compliance platform for healthcare facilities, has announced that it has successfully passed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination. The SOC2 Type 1 audit was conducted by BARR Advisory P.A.

Surglogs is a Software as a service (SaaS) company digitizing and streamlining regulatory compliance processes in healthcare facilities across the United States. The SOC2 report highlights that Surglogs adheres to the highest standards in terms of security, availability, and confidentiality. The report provides assurance to Surglogs' existing and potential customers that their data is secure and the company's systems are protected against unauthorized access.

"The completed SOC2 Type 1 audit demonstrates Surglogs' continued commitment to data security and availability," said Jakub Jasak, Surglogs' Chief Technology Officer. "In the healthcare industry it's important to be a trusted partner. We're now working towards achieving SOC2 Type 2 status and our examination period is already underway."

Surglogs is a cloud-based software platform running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The system has already passed HIPAA security risk assessment and is officially designated as HIPAA compliant. The company will continue improving its policies and provide its customers assurance that their data is safe and secure.

About Surglogs

Surglogs' easy-to-use digital platform enables healthcare facilities to maintain health and safety compliance standards and remain survey-ready at all times. Surglogs replaces cumbersome regulatory compliance paperwork and automates clinical workflows for greater efficiency, bringing peace of mind to healthcare staff and leadership.

About Barr Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

