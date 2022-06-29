Hekka and Uplive To Feature Jaw-dropping Looks on 2022 Miami Swim Week Runway

MIAMI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hekka and Uplive are getting ready to make a big splash this July 14-17, 2022, in Miami South Beach over Miami Swim Week 2022. Over four days, Hekka will join more than 200 leading brands to showcase new designs and debut 2023 collections during the world's largest swimwear and beach fashion event. This year's event will celebrate the return of travel and vacation breaks, moving forward from the covid-19 era, as designers from over 70 countries attend the show. Meanwhile, pioneering technologies will be blended with fashion including a virtual swimwear Metaverse. Over 20,000 industry stakeholders including retail platforms, media, designers, bloggers and celebrities will descend on iconic locations such as Miami South Beach attending a week full of runway shows, VIP parties, and exclusive events. Miami Swim Week is expected to reach more than 1.6 billion impressions across social channels.

On heel of Hekka's stellar debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, Hekka will launch at Miami Swim Week 2022 "Style de Vie", a 30-piece capsule collection of swimwear for the first time. Alongside its partner brand, Uplive, the leading global live video platform launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), they will extend Hekka's designs and Uplive's social platform to new audiences, as Miami Swim Week becomes the focal point of the fashion world.

It marks the second time Hekka and Uplive have collaborated this year following the success of NYFW 2022. Utilising Hekka's unique "real time fashion" platform and Uplive's global reach, the brand expects to greatly increase awareness and user take up. It is projected that at least 2 million media impressions for Hekka and Uplive will be generated, creating quality publicity that will continue to grow the innovative cooperation between the sister companies. The innovation in cooperation illustrates their parent group, AIG's mission "to enrich people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection".

For Hekka, the inclusiveness to celebrate style for every woman, is core to the collection, whilst continuing to showcase some of the hottest looks across affordable designer swimwear. The "Style de Vie" range is a 30-piece lifestyle capsule collection of swimwear, apparel and accessories handpicked and inspired by modern trends, where 'be comfortable with your own style' is the goal and inspires owners every time they wear a piece from the collection. Included in the collection will be a range of the most popular selling bikinis and one pieces, as well as patterned and two-tone styles that will meet the runway for the very first time.

"The collection we are bringing to Miami Swim Week this year is just a snapshot of what Hekka have to offer. We want to enable all our customers to be their true self and unleash an inner confidence inside of them" said Laure-Cecile Lafond-Fenonjoie, CMO of Hekka. "Our choice of clothing can activate a sense of amazingness within us, and through our ranges of swimwear and resort wear, we want everyone to bask in the distinct energy that fashion can provide."

About Hekka

Founded in Singapore, Hekka is an international online marketplace that features a broad range of products and is emerging as a lifestyle shopping platform that brings products at a fair price. Together with its global audience, Hekka cherishes and celebrates everyday moments through its capability to create an inclusive, cross-border and seamless shopping experience for all. Leveraging latest mobile technology and following emerging trends, Hekka stands as a reminder that living life while celebrating simple everyday pleasures is a great way to achieve life's fulfillment. Launched by Asia Innovations Group (AIG), a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users in over 150 regions worldwide, Hekka consists of an international team and partners across Europe, the USA, and India. For more information, visit hekka.com and follow @hekka.official on all social platforms.

About AIG

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 500 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, leading dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game based live social apps. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users and provides a host of opportunities for collaboration across AIG products. AIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that bring deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets. Combined with cutting-edge technology and a scalable global infrastructure, AIG is bringing the most exciting social product experiences to users across emerging markets.

