Hilb Group Acquires Indiana-based Howe-LaGrange and Reick Insurance Agencies, Expands Midwest Market Presence

RICHMOND, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hilb Group announced today that, effective June 1, 2022, it has partnered with Indiana-based Howe-LaGrange Insurance Agency and Reick Insurance Agency, expanding the company's growing presence throughout Indiana and the Midwest.

Based in LaGrange, Indiana, Howe-LaGrange and Reick Agencies have served the area for nearly 140 years – dating back to 1883 – developing a strong reputation of integrity and professionalism while providing broad property & casualty offerings for their clients in both commercial and personal lines. Agency Principal Lou Zabona and his team of insurance professionals will join the Hilb Group's Midwest regional operations.

"Joining the Hilb Group is an exciting step for us in continuing to grow and deliver innovative, high-quality insurance products," stated Lou Zabona. "We look forward to providing the same local, trusted service to our customers, while utilizing the national resources offered through our partnership with the Hilb Group."

"Howe-LaGrange and Reick bring a rich history of expertise, and a reputation of outstanding service with long-standing relationships that align well with our growth strategy in an important market," said Hilb Group CEO Ricky Spiro. "We are pleased to welcome them to the Hilb Group and look forward to our next steps together."

About Hilb Group: The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. Hilb Group seeks to grow through strategic acquisitions and by leveraging its resources and expertise to drive organic growth in its acquired agencies. The company has completed more than 135 acquisitions and now has over 100 offices in 22 states. Hilb Group is rated as one of the Fastest Growing Brokers by Business Insurance, a Top P/C Agency by Insurance Journal, and one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000. For more information on Hilb Group's growth as well as career opportunities, please visit our website at http://hilbgroup.com.

