InventHelp Inventor Develops New Apron to Increase Coverage & Protection (AAT-4693)

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved apron with a larger surface area to protect clothing and keep the wearer dry while preparing food, grilling or washing dishes," said an inventor, from Warner Robbins, Ga., "so I invented the ARMSTRONG APRON. My design would offer an alternative to traditional aprons."

The patent-pending invention enables the wearer to cover a larger surface area when wearing an apron. In doing so, it increases coverage and protection. As a result, it helps to keep the wearer dry and comfortable and it could increase efficiency in the workplace. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for chefs, food service workers, dish washers, butchers, grocery store workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

