Apollo 17 Astronaut Harrison Schmitt Honored with the 2022 Thomas R. Hobson Distinguished Aerospace Service Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aerospace States Association (ASA) is proud to honor Apollo 17 Astronaut and former U.S. Senator Harrison Schmitt with the 2022 Thomas R. Hobson Distinguished Aerospace Service Award. This recognition is given to someone who demonstrates exemplary character along with a genuine passion for advancing the aerospace industry. The awards namesake, Thomas R. Hobson, was a lifelong ASA member who was instrumental in creating relationships among the aerospace and defense industries at the local, state and national levels.

"Mr. Hobson used his years of experience and incredible wisdom to help ASA approach tough challenges and create innovative and effective solutions. This award is an important way for us to carry on his legacy and remember him as a mentor and trusted counselor. Mr. Schmitt is the perfect person to carry on this honor," said Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth of Alabama, National Chairman of the ASA.

Schmitt was a member of the first group of NASA scientist-astronauts and the only geologist in the astronaut corps when he landed on the moon during the Apollo 17 mission. He went on to represent New Mexico in the United States Senate, and served as chairman of the Science, Technology, and Space Subcommittee of the United States Committee on Commerce. He's now a full time consultant in business, geology, space and public policy and serves as an adjunct professor of engineering physics at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Schmitt has been a long proponent of lunar resource utilization and is a former chair of the NASA Advisory Council.

"Mr. Schmitt's resume speaks for itself. He has been a lifelong and tireless advocate of the aerospace industry and its importance to our country. We are proud to have him accept this award," said Lt. Governor Kevin Meyer of Alaska, incoming Vice Chair of the ASA.

Schmitt was presented with the honor at this week's ASA Annual Meeting and State Aerospace Policy Summit in Girdwood, Alaska.

Past recipients of the Thomas R. Hobson Distinguished Aerospace Service Award include Wally Funk, Aviator and Commercial Astronaut, Charles Huettner, former Executive Director of the ASA, and Buzz Aldrin, Ph.D., former NASA Gemini and Apollo 11 Astronaut. For more information visit aerostates.org/thomas-r-hobson.

About the Aerospace States Association

The Aerospace States Association (ASA) is a non-partisan 501c (3) organization comprised of Lieutenant Governors, Governor appointed delegates, state legislators, territorial and tribal government representatives and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia working to advance aerospace and aviation in member states and throughout the nation. ASA is the only aerospace advocacy organization promoting State based perspectives in federal aerospace & aviation policy development. Visit www.aerostates.org for more information on the Aerospace States Association.

View original content:

SOURCE The Aerospace States Association