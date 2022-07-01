Confie Announces Official Partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S.

The partnership underscores Confie's commitment to improving safety within its local community.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S. and parent company of Freeway Insurance, announces its official partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving school. The partnership is a new, innovative part of Confie's corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Confie's CSR program focuses on engaging in activities that positively impact its local communities, including time and resources dedicated to initiatives that emphasize the importance of driver safety. B.R.A.K.E.S's mission aligns with Confie's goals. It helps prevent injuries and save lives by providing teenage drivers with a quality driver's education and by informing parents about the importance of safe and responsible driving.

In January 2008, National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag racing star Doug Herbert lost his two young sons, Jon and James, in a tragic car crash. Herbert founded B.R.A.K.E.S to prevent other families from experiencing similar heartbreak by teaching teenagers how to be more conscientious and confident behind the wheel.

"We are proud to have found a partner in Confie that understands and promotes the importance of safety," said Herbert. "Our shared passion has resulted in a strong connection that we are excited to develop moving forward."

Part of Confie's partnership includes bringing awareness to the free driver safety program. Confie's premier national brand, Freeway Insurance will feature the videos intended to educate their vast customer base and bring national attention to the program. NASCAR Cup Series Winner Daniel Suarez, from Trackhouse Racing, will host the segments.

"We are committed to supporting initiatives that improve lives, promote safety and security, and give back to our local communities," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. "B.R.A.K.E.S goes hand in hand with our mission and is closely aligned with our values. The program goes beyond basic driver's education courses. It goes to extreme lengths within its curriculum to save lives and keep teenagers safe on the roads. As a result, our team was able to get behind the cause immediately."

Confie's team provides customers with the best cost, choice, and convenience when it comes to insurance solutions. More importantly, they strive to prioritize customer safety through their corporate social responsibility program.

To learn more about Confie's CSR program and its partnership with B.R.A.K.E.S, please visit confie.com.

About Confie

Established in 2008, Confie is the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Today, Confie meets customers wherever they are – with more than 800+ retail locations in 23 states, Bluefire general agency, and a telephone and online shared service center servicing all 50 states. With flexible insurance options, outstanding value, and convenient service, Confie aspires to be the most trusted source of insurance solutions so our customers can have peace of mind. Confie is a portfolio company of Alliant. For more information about Confie, visit www.confie.com.

